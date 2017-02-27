Warriors Make Return Trip to VHSL State Quarterfinals

The Warriors are playing in the state tournament for the second year in a row

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team lost to Norcom at Old Dominion in the state quarterfinals last season.

They'll be playing in another college arena this year, as the Warriors take on Phoebus at the Siegel Center on Thursday.

Head coach Darren Maynard says, "You're playing at a much bigger arena, and that takes an adjustment period. That a lot of our guys got to do that last year, I think that will help us this year."

Senior forward Josh Coffman says, "The mistakes that we made because of that environment last game, we know how not to make them this time. So it definitely gives us an advantage that we've been in these circumstances before."

Senior point guard Ryan Ingram adds, "It's a little different than playing here at Western, but it's a lot of fun playing in a big gym like that. The environment is great. There's a lot of energy. It's a lot of fun."

The Warriors are playing in the state tournament for the sixth time in program history, but this is the first team to ever advance this far in back-to-back seasons.

"That was one of our goals coming in," says Maynard. "It's so hard to do. It's so hard to make it back. There's no guarantees you get to start in the same place you left off the year before. We lost some key people that graduated last year, but for our core guys to get us back here is a big testament to them."

Ingram says, "It was one of our top goals. We knew we had the talent to do it. We just hard to execute, and have a good year, like we did."

"We have some of the best team chemistry," says Coffman. "We're all friends, so I think because of that, it just makes the experience that much more greater."

Western Albemarle (21-7) will play Phoebus in the VHSL quarterfinals on Thursday at 3:30 PM at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Warriors have never advanced past the semifinal round of the state tournament.