Crescent Halls Residents Voice Concerns over Living Conditions

People who live in Charlottesville's public housing communities are voicing concern about their living conditions.

The spotlight was on conditions at Crescent Halls at Monday’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) meeting.

People who live in Charlottesville's public housing, especially Crescent Halls, say these aren't isolated problems, but rather part of a larger issue that their basic needs are not being met. “We want to feel like if we speak we are being heard you know what I'm saying and something is being done about it,” a Crescent Halls resident said.

Speaking to the CRHA commissioners, residents did not hide their frustrations. “We would like to be able to sit down and speak with someone, someone who can get something, you know what I'm saying, started, not just to talking to be talking or whatever, or to be pushed off,” a resident said.

The list of problems was long. “We have had frequent problems with washing machines on every floor, which washers are overflowing, flooding floors,” a resident said.

Another tenant echoed these concerns, carefully standing up on her only leg, to address the board about the water leaking from the broken machines on the floor above her. “I don't know what else to do other than keep wiping the toilet off before I set it on with all that dirty, stinky water coming down on my toilet,” she said.

CRHA executive director Grant Duffield said it was the washing machine vendor's fault. “And I agree with you wholeheartedly that the response we've received recently has not been sufficient.”

Duffield announced CRHA will be contracting with a new washing machine vendor within the next few weeks.

All this comes as CRHA commissioners are considering ambitious redevelopment plans. “Redevelopment is the only long-term solution for Crescent Hall,” CRHA chair Julie Jones said.

But Brandon Collins, the Public Housing Association of Residents organizer, says there must be short-term fixes first. “Their basic needs really need to be met before moving forward on anything else,” Collins said.

Charlottesville City Council will be having a joint meeting with CRHA next week to discuss some of these issues.