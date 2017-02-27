Dominion Warns Customers of Over-the-Phone Scam

Dominion Virginia Power says customers and business owners are being targeted by scammers over the phone.
According to dominion, customers are being told they are behind on their bill and about to be disconnected. They are then told to call a fake phone number to talk to an "agent."
Dominion says customers should only be calling 866-DOM-HELP to talk to the company.
Statement from Dominion:
Many home and business owners are out hundreds of dollars as scammers turn to new tactics to trick Dominion Virginia Power customers out of their hard-earned cash.
Customers are told they are behind on their bill and are about to be disconnected, and then told to call Dominion's call center at 800 607-3060, which is a fake phone number. You can test this number for yourself and talk to an actual scammer. The scammers have recorded an automated message that sounds just like Dominion's actual call center and prompts them to talk to an "agent," who would then take an unsuspecting customer's money to stop them from being disconnected. This same number has already been used in Kansas against utility customers there-only the recording changes. The only number customers should ever call is 866-DOM-HELP.
Please help your viewers protect themselves from scams targeting Dominion customers.
· Don't fall for threats of disconnection of service in exchange for immediate payment
· Report suspicious activity to local police or call Dominion at 1-866-DOM-HELP
· Be aware that scammers prey on victims at busy and hectic times.
For more helpful tips about how to avoid scams, please visit www.dom.com/scams. Utilities United Against Scams created a video featuring business owner testimonials about their experience being scammed, which you can view it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBTYsrPc20g