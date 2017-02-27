Del. Landes to Seek Re-Election for 25th District

A long-standing Shenandoah Valley delegate is running for re-election.

Twenty-fifth District Del. Steve Landes (R) announced he will seek another term in the House.

The 25th District includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.

Statement from Del. Landes:

Friends,

I have filed the paperwork and the fee necessary to meet the requirements to run for re-election for another term in the House of Delegates.

It is truly an honor to serve in the House of Delegates. I have had the privilege of serving the residents of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties in the 25th House District. Since 1996, I have gained the support and encouragement of the citizens, and I hope to once again earn the trust of the voters this November to return to Richmond as their representative in the House of Delegates. I have always worked hard to uphold the ideals and values of the Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont Regions of Virginia but there is still much more that I would like to accomplish in Richmond on behalf of our citizens.

Please let us know should you wish to get involved with the campaign by emailing us here. Additionally, if you wish to make a financial contribution, you may do so by visiting this link. I look forward to seeing you throughout the District in the upcoming months and hope we can count on your support!