23 Virginia Upsets #5 North Carolina 53-43 at JPJ

Freshman Kyle Guy could only shrug his shoulders after making 5-of-7 three-pointers against UNC

Freshman Kyle Guy scored a game-high 17 points, and the #23 UVa men's basketball team upset #5 North Carolina 53-43 on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Guy connected on 5-of-7 three-point shots, and he also had six rebounds and four assists.

“I have a blast," says Guy. "This is why I play the game, because I love to be in these situations. I love basketball, and I think you can see that in my play.”

The Cavaliers led for most of the contest, before UNC cut the deficit to 40-39 with 9:26 remaining in the 2nd half.

UVa responded with an 8-0 run, and the 'Hoos were never threatened again.

London Perrantes had 13 points and four assists for Virginia, while Devin Hall had 11 points and five assists.

Isaiah Wilkins pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, and also had four blocks.

Perrantes started his 129th career game in the win, and became the all-time leader in program history in that category.

“We have been in a slump," says Perrantes. "Obviously. We won that last game at NC State. We had nothing to lose. We had two more games left. North Carolina has been playing as one of the best teams the last couple of weeks. We had nothing to lose. We just wanted to go out there, play hard, and do what we could to win this game.”

Virginia is 63-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points under head coach Tony Bennett.

The UVa defense held the Tar Heels to just 34.7% shooting from the field (17-of-49), and they made just 4-of-16 three-point attempts.

The 43 points marks the Tar Heel's lowest output since 1979.

UNC head coach Roy Williams says, "I don’t think it is as much what we did wrong as it was how good their defense was. I don’t like turnovers, and I don’t like 28 percent in the second half, but when you turn the ball over it is usually because the defense did something. It’s college basketball.”

"We needed it all," says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "We got some good rolls, and the crowd was incredible. That was one of the better ones we’ve had. They saw us lay it on the line, and some people probably don’t like that, how it was, because it was low scoring. That’s the only way we’re going to beat a team like Carolina.”

North Carolina (23-5, 11-3 ACC) beat UVa 65-41 when the teams played a little over a week ago in Chapel Hill.

“I think we took that so personally," says Guy. "I think it was probably the best thing that could have happened to us, to get slapped in the face like that in Chapel Hill. We wanted to make a big statement coming back home.”

Virginia (20-9, 10-7 ACC) has won at least twenty games in each of the last five seasons.

UVa will host Pitt in its regular season finale on Saturday at noon at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Wahoos are 40-4 against conference opponents at JPJ over the past five years.