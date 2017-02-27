Virginia Distilleries Excited to Sell Bottled Products at Events in State

Virginia distilleries are hoping a pair of new laws will have them seeing green. Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed two bills allowing Virginia distilleries to sell bottled products at events across the state.

The two bills were presented by the Virginia Distillers Association. The organization wants distilleries to sell spirits at events specifically for the purpose of educating the public.

The bills were approved on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. The idea began in August 2016 when restaurants and mix-beverage licensees were allowed to begin purchasing liquor directly from distilleries.

Vitae Spirits owner Ian Glomski in Charlottesville says he is one of many excited to get involved with selling his products on a larger scale.

"So this will allow us to basically sell bottles right then and there, so it's a win-win-win situation. We sell more bottles. The state gets more taxes. We get more money because we sell it right away and the customers get what they want," Glomski said.

Glomski went on to say that he's excited for festivals to become more than just a marketing platform, but a place to actually make money with his products.

The VDA is planning two annual large-scale events to celebrate the new legislation. Both will be held this fall in southern Virginia.