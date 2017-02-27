Man Accused of Trying to Kill Officer Files Motion to Drop Charges

A Charlottesville man accused of trying to kill a law enforcement officer wants the charges against him dropped.

Monday was the first pretrial hearing for Joshua Carter. His defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges, but that was not taken up.

Back on Nov. 13, 2016, investigators say the 25-year-old fired a gun at a woman he knew, grazing her legs. When officers arrived on the scene of the 500 block of 11th Street, they exchanged gunfire with Carter.

Carter was hit by one of the bullets and recovered at a hospital.

A grand jury indicted him earlier this month on attempted capital murder, malicious shooting into an occupied building, and firearm charges.

Additional hearings to handle any motions are expected to happen in the coming months. Carter's trial is slated to start July 5.