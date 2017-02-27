Charlottesville Teen Pleads Guilty to Multiple Robberies

One of three people charged in connection to a series of armed robberies near the University of Virginia is taking a plea deal.

Eighteen-year-old Pendarvis Marquette Carrington entered into a plea agreement in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, February 27.

Carrington is pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, with a charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony being put under advisement.

An assistant prosecutor said they had several witnesses and surveillance video to back up the case against Carrington.

According to the prosecution, Carrington and two other defendants pointed a small, silver handgun at two people on Cabell Avenue on August 31, taking $205. Carrington also took part in an armed robbery in the 400 block of Rugby Road on September 4, 2016.

Carrington suffers from mental health issues. The judge believes the 18-year-old defendant is capable of rehabilitation.

In exchange for his plea, Carrington will see if he qualifies for the Youthful Offender Program and, if so, receive a suspended sentence.

He'll be sentenced May 23, after his evaluation is completed.

A 17-year-old charged in connection with the case was also in court Monday, though that case was continued until next week.

The status of the third juvenile charged in this case is unclear at this time.