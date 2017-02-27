McAuliffe, Trump Meet in White House

On Monday the White House says President Trump's upcoming budget will propose a $54 billion increase in defense spending and impose corresponding cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid.

The decisions about defense spending in Washington have a direct impact on Virginia’s economy. It’s an issue that Virginia's governor has focused on heavily throughout his term.

Since Friday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), 45 other governors, and the president have been in meetings on these issues. Governor Terry McAuliffe has been concerned about the threat of sequestration happening again this October.

Automatic defense cuts a few years ago dealt a big blow to Virginia's defense-heavy economy.

Now McAuliffe's attention is on that and other policy moves out of Washington. McAuliffe, as head of the National Governors Association, held a key role over the weekend as governors entered talks with White House officials about the economy, and health care.

McAuliffe and Trump - both native New Yorkers, business men and now politicians - have a shared history.

During a toast to McAuliffe at a black tie event with governors, President Trump said "I know it's inappropriate, but I'd like to ask a friend of mine, I just destroyed his political career, from the other side, a man from Virginia, I've known him a long time and he's a very good guy to come up."

McAuliffe is a longtime friend and supporter of the Clintons, and has adjusted his rhetoric following the brutal presidential campaign season.

"We want to work with you to build on those ideals that have instilled and brought all of us governors together that we can respectively grow our states and grow our nation to be truly the great destiny that we are," said McAuliffe.

Despite common ground in some areas, the two leaders differ dramatically about the future of health care.

"We do not want to see repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement that includes everybody who is covered today. I can promise you that," said McAuliffe on an interview with CNN.

"We're going to have it fixed and we're going to repeal and replace, and I think you're going to see something very very special," Trump said at the governors ball.

A few Trump planks might appeal to McAuliffe, like increasing funding in the federal budget on defense.

"It will include a historic increase in defense spending to rebuild the depleted military of the United States of America at a time we most need it," said Trump.

McAuliffe may also respond favorably to a promise that Trump made to restoring more power to the states.

"We're going to give you back a lot of the powers that have been taken away from states and great people and great governors, and you can control it better than the federal government,” said Trump.

On Sunday McAuliffe met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly over concerns of recent immigration enforcement by the federal government in Northern Virginia. McAuliffe says he was heartened to hear that only illegal immigrants involved in criminal enterprise will be deported. He was also informed there will be no random stops on the streets.