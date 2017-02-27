UVA Researchers Studying Sink-Born Infections at Hospitals

Medical researchers think they have found a source of dangerous bacteria in hospitals.

Studies have identified the elbow area of medical sinks as a potential breeding ground for drug-resistant bacteria.

Researchers at the University of Virginia are trying to chart the bacteria’s journey to help stop the spread of infections to patients.

"Thousands of patients in the United States contract hospital-acquired infections, and so this is just one little piece of how we can potentially keep patients safer," said Dr. Amy Mathers.

The UVA Health System is pairing up with colleagues at the University of oxford and the Center for Disease Control to develop preventative measures.