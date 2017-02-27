Charlottesville Police Identify Victims in Fatal Monticello Road Shooting

We now know the names of the victims of a double shooting in Charlottesville.

Police confirm that the situation was a murder-suicide that left two families in mourning.

The shooting happened on Monticello Road Sunday night. The neighborhood is in shock after such an act of violence.

NBC29 spoke to Kalemba's parents, who are originally from Poland, they said they never expected something like this to happen.

"I think one of the important things for us right now is to try to determine is exactly why this happened, not just how it happened but why it happened. Is there something that someone could have picked up on some red flag that was missed," said Lieutenant DJ Harris of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Charlottesville police believe Kalemba acted alone and there is no threat to the public. They are not discussing the motive or any further details on the investigation at this time.

Editors note: A previous version of this story said there was "threat to public." There is no threat to the public

Press Release from the Charlottesville Police Department: On February 26, 2017 at 7:17 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to the 1700 block of Monticello Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and were directed to a residence where two people were located with apparent gunshot wounds. They were identified as Charlottesville residents Whitney Leigh French, age 33, and Rafal Konrad Kalemba, age 37. Family members, and documents found during the investigation, have confirmed that French and Kalemba were married. Charlottesville Police are classifying the death of Whitney French as a Domestic Related homicide and the death of Kalemba as a suicide. The investigation is ongoing to piece together the events that led to this tragic event. Charlottesville Police will not discuss a motive or any further details related to the investigation at this time. Based on the investigation, Charlottesville Police believe that Kalemba acted alone and that there is no continuing threat to public safety.