PVCC and VDEM Host Public Safety Conference Focused on Drones

Drone companies met in Crozet Monday to discover ways they can assist Virginia law enforcement and emergency services with their technology.

The Piedmont Virginia Community College and Virginia Department of Emergency Management teamed up to host a national Aerial Drones Summit.

Organizers say the conference at King Family Vineyards is the first of its kind and marks a big step in keeping people in the commonwealth safe.

Charles Werner" "I believe we're going to see UAS in possession of 90 percent of public safety organizations in the next three years," Charles Warner of Virginia Emergency Management said.

Representatives for police departments, emergency services and disaster relief groups from across Virginia will be attending over the next three days.

Officials will look at the different drone types and see what may fit into their programs.