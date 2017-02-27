PVCC and VDEM Host Public Safety Conference Focused on Drones

PVCC and VDEM Host Public Safety Conference Focused on DronesPosted: Updated:
Drone companies met in Crozet Monday to discover ways they can assist Virginia law enforcement and emergency services with their technology.
The Piedmont Virginia Community College and Virginia Department of Emergency Management teamed up to host a national Aerial Drones Summit.
Organizers say the conference at King Family Vineyards is the first of its kind and marks a big step in keeping people in the commonwealth safe.
Charles Werner" "I believe we're going to see UAS in possession of 90 percent of public safety organizations in the next three years," Charles Warner of Virginia Emergency Management said.
Representatives for police departments, emergency services and disaster relief groups from across Virginia will be attending over the next three days.
Officials will look at the different drone types and see what may fit into their programs.
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe
Press Release:
Piedmont Virginia Community College and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will host the 2017 National Public Safety UAS Conference at Roseland Farms in Crozet from February 27th through March 1st, 2017.
The conference will bring together professionals in law enforcement, public safety, search and rescue, emergency services and disaster relief to share best practices and discuss legal and operational challenges associated with using the small aircraft in emergency preparedness and response operations.
“Virginia is proud to host this important event to enhance public safety efforts through the use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems or drones,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The Commonwealth’s public safety agencies continue to use the latest technology to enhance their efforts to keep our citizens safe. This conference will allow them to share the best practices around this emerging technology.”
“This symposium is the first of its kind in Virginia to speak directly to emergency service and public safety professionals,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “It will provide a unique opportunity for public safety professionals to discuss ways drones can be a vital operational tool during emergency response and recovery efforts.”
“Virginia is committed to coordinating its response across all public safety agencies statewide and working together to deploy state-of-the-art tools to enhance our Commonwealth’s resiliency,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Dr. Jeff Stern. “VDEM is proud to co-host this symposium to help participants understand how drones can be used to enhance situational awareness and coordinate activities among all agencies responding to a particular event.”
The three-day summit will include a series of workshops, breakout sessions, networking events, and a full day dedicated to scenario demonstrations and trainings.
Presenters will include representatives from the National Association for Search and Rescue, the Center for Robotic-Assisted Search and Rescue, the National Weather Service, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Florida State University’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, along with several UAS technology companies.
To learn more, visit www.pvcc.edu/uassummit
