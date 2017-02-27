Albemarle Supervisors Issue Open Letter Over Ragged Mt. Natural Area

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is calling on Charlottesville to come to the table over plans for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

The city has been coming up with new usage rules for the area, which is physically in the county.

In the letter, Albemarle County proposes opening a new park ahead of schedule: “Hedgerow Park will have a new entrance and be accessible for biking without the risk of polluting the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, our community’s public water supply.”

Crews have marked some new trails proposed for bicycle and hiker use.

However, Albemarle County says Charlottesville is creating a rule that conflicts with county regulations, which says no biking in the natural area.

The letter states “The Board of Supervisors’ expectation is that City Council will respect the county’s sovereignty and its regulations, regardless of whether the City Council and city staff disagree with those regulations.”

The city passed new rules in late December that would allow bicycles in the natural area, located in Albemarle County.

"We will review the letter from our friends in the County carefully and with respect," said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer.

In a separate letter to Signer, Diantha McKeel, an Albemarle County Supervisor said the issue is "embarrassing and unnecessary dispute."

Both letters are below.