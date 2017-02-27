Waynesboro Police ID Driver Charged in Crash on Pine Ave.

Emergency crews on the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a home on Pine Ave. (FILE)

Authorities have released the identity of the man charged in connection to crash in Waynesboro over the weekend.

Twenty-four-year-old Brandon Jahlil White is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

White was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center after the 2003 Dodge Durango he was driving crashed into a car and home in the 400 block of Pine Avenue Saturday, February 25. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe White was driving eastbound on West 12th Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Pine Avenue. The SUV went airborne, striking a Nissan Rogue, and sending both vehicles crashing into the home. Both the Nissan and the residence were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Police say the Nissan was completely destroyed, while damage to the home and SUV is in the thousands of dollars.