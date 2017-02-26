Charlottesville Police: 2 Dead After Monticello Road Home Shooting

Charlottesville police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city’s Belmont neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers discovered the bodies of two people shot to death inside a home on the 1700 block Monticello Road around 7:15 p.m. Police say the shooting happened inside the house.

Police cars lined the street as officers taped off the area from Altavista Avenue down to the BP gas station on the corner.

Police have not released the identities of the two victims nor the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Investigators are not confirming yet if this is a murder-suicide, and they say there is no threat to the community.

Monday morning police said there could be some unanswered questions until autopsies are performed.

Neighbors seemed stunned as they learned of the shooting.

This story is developing, NBC29 will provide details as soon as they become available.