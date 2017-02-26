Crozet Man Warns Craigslist Sellers of Counterfeit Check Scam

A Crozet man has a warning for people who sell items on Craigslist after he received a counterfeit check.

Kevin Stone was helping his father sell a Thomas the Train toy set and dresser on Craigslist for $100. When someone reached out to buy it, they told him they would send him a check in the mail. When that check arrived, it was written for $1,400.

Stone took the check to his bank to investigate.

“I explained to them what was going on, and they said, 'no the funds are good, the company is great' I was like please check it a little more. She kept checking and checking, and she pulled up the numbers on this check and she said 'woah we do have a problem, these numbers do not match at all, so you have a counterfeit check,’" Stone said.

Stone says he reached out to the excavating company that the check was written from and Albemarle County police to investigate.