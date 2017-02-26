No One Injured After Shots Fired Near William & Mary Stadium

The College of William & Mary says no one was injured after shots were fired in the air near the school's stadium.

The school said in a statement that around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Williamsburg Police notified William & Mary Police that they had heard a short burst of shots in the area of Stadium Drive.

The school says approximately four shots were fired in the air and that Williamsburg Police detained five suspects. The school says the suspects are not associated with the university and have been banned from school property.

The school says an investigation is ongoing but that there is no known motive behind the shots being fired. No property was damaged.

