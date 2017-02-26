Filmmaker Airs Second Showing of 'Albemarle's Black Classrooms'

An Albemarle County native is sharing with audiences his new documentary that looks back at the experiences of black students in county schools.

The first screening of "Albemarle's Black Classrooms" Saturday sold out, so filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson added a second showing Sunday afternoon.

The film covers African-American education from 1910 through today, including Virginia's resistance to desegregation. Dickerson says a lot of the research came from an unlikely source.

“A lot of it was contacting the African-American churches in the county because a lot of these small schools were always connected with the churches in the county, they were typically right across the street or right next door,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the film will be available on DVD in a few weeks.