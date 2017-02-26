Playing at Klockner Stadium a Life-Long Dream for Former STAB Lax Stars

The Virginia women's lacrosse team hosted Princeton at Klockner Stadium Saturday night.

A big game on the schedule was even bigger for a couple of the Tigers players, as sophomore Julia Haney and freshman Annie Cory are former St. Anne's-Belfield stars, and they had the opportunity to finally get on the field and play at a place they had watched so many games growing up.

Cory says, "I think we've been looking at the schedule for a long time, but definitely as soon as it came out in the fall, my parents and I, and the Haney's and Julia were all so excited that we'd be coming back here so early in the season, and we'd be at Klockner."

"It means a lot," says Haney. "I've grown up in Charlottesville watching games on this field, and finally having the chance to play is incredible."

"Julia and I told the team we were coming to games here since we were...I don't even know how young," says Cory. "It was an amazing experience to come back here and actually be the ones competing on this field."

Haney says, "Annie is a great player. I loved being her friend and teammate for so long. Just being able to share this experience with her was incredible. Getting her first goal on home turf is so great."

Corey says, "It was such an amazing experience. It's actually my dad's birthday today, and he told me the only thing he could as for was a Tiger win, but it wouldn't be bad if I scored either. It was really just a great team win, and I guess that just put the icing on the cake."

"They were loud," says Haney. "It was great. We love our fans. They travel so well, and especially having a lot of friends and family from the Charlottesville area come to this game was awesome and super special."

"Julia has been so helpful to the transition to the collegiate level, just showing me the ropes, and letting me know everything," says Cory. "I think that's been a really great experience, and it's always nice to have someone that you know has your back on your team."