UVA Students Hold March for Transgender Rights After Trump's Order

University of Virginia students are fighting President Donald Trump's decision to remove protections for transgender students using bathrooms of their gender identity.

UVA's Queer Student Union organized a last minute march in response to Trump's decision. Students with the organization say they'll do whatever it takes to keep fighting for transgender equality.

The fight for transgender equality is personal to Natalie Snitzer. "I'm transgender myself and I feel like the protections that were issued last year were the result of like decades of hard work."

Former President Barack Obama established protections in 2016 allowing students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Wednesday, President Trump revoked them.

"We want a response from the administration of UVA to come out in overwhelming support of its transgender students as well as to clearly say they'll continue to protect the rights of transgender students in public schools," Snitzer said.

That's why Snitzer and supporters rallied and marched at UVA. She says politicians can't assume how she or other trans students should live.

"Listen to the trans people around you because they are statistically around. Odds are, you know one," Snitzer said.

"I have several very dear friends who are transgender," Joshua Humphries said.

Humphries marches in support for religious reasons. "I'm a Christian and I believe it's the Christian way to act in life is to stand up for everyone, speak up for those who cannot speak, to love mercy," he said. "It's a matter of whether or not people have their hearts open to hear that message."

Natalie Hunt believes Trump's decision may do more harm than good. "I feel like my place at the university is being threatened," she said. “They're used as kind of a scapegoat of something people can attack and pretend like it’s a concern about privacy and that they're protecting women when in fact they're endangering women and men."

She says "trans rights are human rights" and wants Charlottesville and the nation to agree. "They're endangering trans people by legitimizing hate and fear."

The university sent out a letter to students this week saying it is aware of Trump's decision and has no plans to enforce it at this time.