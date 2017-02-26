Anti-Trump Group Holds Town Hall to Press Rep. Garrett on Issues

Hundreds of people in Charlottesville are asking the question, “Where's Tom?” after the congressman skipped an invite to a town hall.

Fifth District Rep. Tom Garrett (R) was a no show at the town hall organized by an anti-Trump agenda resistance group. They're pressing Garrett for answers on the issues.

The group organized the town hall following Garrett's Facebook Live town halls earlier this month. When the congressman declined the invitation due to travel, the group decided to hold it anyway.

“One thing I think Congressman Garrett does not want to do is confront the fact that thousands of his constituents are unhappy with the policies that he's supporting,” David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

“I mostly came out to protest our dislike of Trump and dislike of what Republicans are doing all across the board, it’s like who are they listening to? Obviously not us,” an attendee said.

“I would like to see Tom Garrett take part in this, him not being here or any of his staffers not being here is irresponsible, and not why we elected him. He's not representing his constituents,” an attendee said.

A representative from Garrett's office tells NBC29 the congressman's travel schedule did not allow him to attend this event.

Indivisible Charlottesville still counts this as a victory.

“Garrett has just announced his own town hall in a couple of weeks, and there's no way that he would have done so if it weren't for the fact that you see close to a thousand people streaming in behind me,” Singerman said.

Organizers say the town hall was about controlling the narrative for the issues they want Garrett to address, specifically the Affordable Care Act and taxes.

“I think he should've been here but I understand he's rescheduled or scheduled his town hall later on in the month, which we'll be there too, so we'll catch him there,” an attendee said.

A representative at Garrett’s office says he will respond himself during his scheduled in-person town hall in Charlottesville next month.

Garrett's office announced Friday he will hold two in-person town halls in the 5th District. One of those will be in Charlottesville on March 13 at 7 p.m. The other is in Moneta on May 9.

Garrett's office says it will announce the exact locations once a security assessment is done.