Quantcast

Saturday High School Playoff Basketball Scores

Posted: Updated:
The Blue Ridge School boys basketball team won the VIC Division 1 championship The Blue Ridge School boys basketball team won the VIC Division 1 championship
The Miller School girls basketball team won the Blue Ridge Conference championship The Miller School girls basketball team won the Blue Ridge Conference championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A East
Regional Third Place    
George Mason 54, Stuarts Draft 44

Regional Final    
Nottoway 53, East Rockingham 44

1A East
Regional Third Place    
Riverheads 61, Cumberland 42

Regional Final    
Surry County 58, Appomattox Regional 46

Blue Ridge Conference
Championship    
Miller School 38, Carlisle 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

5A North
Regional Third Place    
Wakefield 71, Potomac Falls 55

Regional Final    
Potomac 71, Albemarle 60

2A East
Regional Third Place    
Amelia County 64, Bruton 42

Regional Final    
Madison County 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 57

Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
Championship    
Tandem Friends School 62, Quantico 61    Winkey - 23 points

VIC Division I Tournament
Championship    
Blue Ridge 66, Miller School 57, OT

VIC Division II Tournament
Championship    
Hargrave Military 71, North Cross 39

Virginia Preparatory League
Championship    
Trinity Episcopal 86, St. Anne's-Belfield 66

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.