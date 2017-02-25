UVa Women's Lax Falls 17-10 against #12 Princeton at Klockner Stadium

Former St. Anne's-Belfield star Annie Cory scored the first goal of her college career, and the #12 Princeton women's lacrosse team defeated Virginia 17-10 on Saturday night at Klocker Stadium.

Cory is a freshman midfielder for the Tigers who scored off a feed from Colby Chanenchuk with 8:29 remaining in the 2nd half to put her team up 15-8.

The goal capped off a 5-0 run for Princeton.

"It was such an amazing experience," says Cory. "It's actually my dad's birthday today, and he told me the only thing he could as for was a Tiger win, but it wouldn't be bad if I scored either. It was really just a great team win, and I guess that just put the icing on the cake."

Princeton sophomore forward Julia Haney also played her high school lacrosse at STAB.

"Growing up in Charlottesville, and watching games on this field, and finally getting a chance to play is incredible," says Haney. "I love this team so much, and we've worked so hard to get to where we are. It's just the start of the season, but I'm excited for what's yet to come."

The scoring run by Princeton put the game out of reach for Virginia, which had cut the deficit to two with 18:31 to play.

UVa head coach Julie Myers says, "It is early, and I do think that we have the answer sitting in our locker room, on our team. So if everybody does a little bit better, plays a little bit smarter, and plays for each other a little bit more, I think that could go a long way. Once we get that teamwork part down, and a little bit of a better lacrosse IQ on that offensive end, I think things can turn around for us."

Freshman Sammy Mueller and senior Kelly Reese each scored three goals for the Cavaliers.

Olivia Hompe found the net six times for Princeton.

The 'Hoos led the game in shots (36-32) and draw controls (19-10), while the Tigers had an edge in ground balls (24-18) and saves (13-9).

Virginia (1-2) returns to action on Thursday at William & Mary.