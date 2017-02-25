Gov. McAuliffe Meeting with New Administration at NGA Meeting in D.C.

Governor Terry McAuliffe has a busy schedule at the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

He and 45 other governors are in a conference with the new administration. McAuliffe will meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

He says top issues to discuss will be the economy, health care, and opioid abuse. The governor is also preparing for a briefing Sunday morning with the secretary of homeland security and immigration officials.

He's expressing concerns about reports of recent enforcement activity in Northern Virginia.

"I want to know what the policy is. I want to know what procedures we are using, what due process involved. Are we now randomly stopping individuals without any evidence, without any due process," McAuliffe said.

Meetings with cabinet and other White House officials run through Monday.