PVCC Student Government Hosts Conference on World Religions

The Student Government Association at Piedmont Virginia Community College is working to help people in central Virginia understand the many religions in the world and how they can all find common ground.

The group held a conference Saturday afternoon. The conference acted as a follow up to a similar event held at PVCC in Greene County last year about understanding Islam. This time, it was the SGA hoping to give people insight into all the world's religions.

“We have different religions in the world and we are not the only people,” Wadah Al Mulhim, SGA president, said. “We just thought to bring the community together and a nice event an educational fair discussion between all religions, Islam, Muslim, Christianity, Judaism and all different religions to have a fair discussion and find common grounds.”

PVCC invited representatives from each religion to speak about their beliefs.

“I loved the topic because it really talks about diversity and co-existence which is something that we are all focusing on right now given all that's going on in the world,” Marion Kanour at Grace Episcopal Church said.

“Charlottesville, we have a really diverse community and it's a good way for everyone to come in together sit down and hear how one side is thinking or their ideas about life and lifestyle,” Al Mulhim said.

After the educational portion, a panel discussion got the audience involved and offered advice on how to apply the information in the real world.

“First we have to learn to really hear each other, and that means being quiet when the other person speaks, and letting them finish what they have to say and then once we've heard each other try to restate what we heard in a way that can highlight something that we share. That can be hard work,” Kanour said.

SGA’s next speaker series will be about sexual education and safe sex beginning March 20.