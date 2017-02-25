Virginia General Assembly Ends Legislative Session, Passes Budget

This year's legislative session has come to an end. Saturday, lawmakers in Richmond passed the amended two-year budget for the commonwealth.

The General Assembly gave final approval to a budget that will fund raises for state employees. Law enforcement will see the biggest boost to their paychecks.

In the final hours, lawmakers also took action on major issues including mental health reform.

“The budget as a whole is a good budget, it really builds on what the governor did early in the session,” 57th District Del. David Toscano (D) said.

Most seem pleased with the budget that got through Saturday afternoon, especially the pay raises for police and increased investment in core programs.

“This money will help circulate in the economy and create more jobs while helping families be able to support themselves," Toscano said.

This year, lawmakers voted for an effort to ensure same-day access to mental health care services at community service boards.

Also approved at the final hour, legislators want to see a new member join the Board of Corrections to investigate inmate deaths in Virginia's jails. There has been confusion over who had the authority to probe such incidents following the 2015 death of a mentally ill man in Hampton Roads.

"To this day we're not quite sure what went wrong with Jamycheal Mitchell and we'd like to not have it happen again," 58th District Del. Rob Bell (R) said.

The Republican-majority house also jumped ahead and tried to over-ride the veto from Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe on a bill that would have cut funds from Planned Parenthood. Lawmakers fell short on that vote, meaning the veto stands.

Traditionally, the governor receives the lawmakers in his office once session concludes. He was out of town though today to lead National Governors Association meetings.

McAuliffe released a statement Saturday saying while he would have liked to see more funds approved for certain program, he appreciates the broad spirit of bipartisanship and compromise.