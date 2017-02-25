Professor Slashed With Box Cutter Allegedly Groped Woman

According to a police report a Reynolds Community College professor allegedly touched a 24-year-old woman's buttocks before she slashed him with a box cutter.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lHiaZp ) that a Virginia State Police complaint states that the woman, Brittany Leigh Burfield, went to the officer of Douglas Gava at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The report says that Gava allegedly touched Burfield's buttocks during a hug. The report says Burfield tried to leave when the professor grabbed her, then reached into her purse for a box cutter and slashed him on the back of the head.

Burfield was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Gava has not been charged with a crime. He was taken to a hospital following the incident and was released Friday.

