18 Virginia Shoots Down Wolfpack 70-55

The 18th ranked Virginia basketball team snapped its four-game losing skid with a 70-55 win against NC State on Saturday in Raleigh.

Virginia shot 48.9 percent from the field, and made 11-of-16 three-pointers, which is a season-high at 68.8 percent.

After struggling in the last few games, freshman Kyle Guy led Virginia with an ACC career-high 19 points off the bench.

"It's good for everybody to see their shots go down," says Guy. "I don't really believe in slumps. I sort of expect every shot to go in. If they weren't going in, I don't get down on myself. I just keep shooting."

Junior forward Isaiah Wilkins says, "I think he single-handedly got our rhythm back for us, as far as shooting the ball. After he got hot, a couple of other guys got hot, and it felt like we were back to normal."

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, "To loosen things up with Kyle and his shot, we wanted to get that, and once it started falling, you could see that was huge for us. But I thought Kyle and Ty (Jerome) defensively, they came of age a little bit. Being smart. Being in the right spots."

Virginia had eight steals against NC State, and forced the Wolfpack to turn the ball over 14 times.

The Cavaliers held NC State to just 32.1 percent shooting.

The Pack struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 25.9 percent.

Senior point guard London Perrantes had 16 points and 10 assists for his third career double-double, while junior Devon Hall had a career-high 18 points.

The 'Hoos did a lot of damage from behind the arc, as Guy was 5-for-7 on 3-pointers, Hall was 2-for-2, and Perrantes was 3-for-5.

Guys' five 3-pointers matched a career-high.

Perrantes is now tied with Sammy Zeglinski for sixth all-time at UVa with 197 career 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers started slow but went on a 15-0 run in the first half to build 35-21 halftime lead, and never trailed after that.

Virginia improves to 9-7 in the ACC and 19-9 overall.

The 'Hoos host #8 North Carolina Monday at John Paul Jones Arena.