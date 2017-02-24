Charlottesville Downtown Mall Businesses Benefit from Warm Weather

With the beautiful weather in central Virginia, restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are seeing a serious increase in business. That extra money helps their bottom lines in a season that's usually harder for businesses to make ends meet.

The typical scene in February is not families and friends soaking up the sun at Downtown Mall restaurants like Rapture and Fitzroy.

“It’s awesome. It's really busy, the patio is busy,” said Amanda Tolka, Fitzroy server.

Tolka says the unanticipated boom is great for business.

“You plan ahead in the industry because you know, I would say maybe half, it cuts in half from summer to winter, what you make on a week to week basis,” Tolka said.

Not every restaurant has outdoor seating. Restaurants must apply for one of the outdoor cafe spaces and then be awarded a permit.

“Realistically for a restaurant if you don't have it, it's much harder to succeed,” said Joan Fenton, president of the Downtown Business Association.

Fenton says that full outdoor seating isn't only good for the restaurants, but also creates the vibe for all shoppers downtown.

“It’s the biggest draw that we have,” Fenton said.

The Downtown Mall ice cream shops also said they're doing great business right now, much more than normal in February. Chaps even restocked extra ice cream after selling out last weekend.