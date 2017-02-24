Quantcast

Friday High School Basketball Playoffs Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
St. Anne's-Belfield will play Trinity in the VPL finals on Saturday St. Anne's-Belfield will play Trinity in the VPL finals on Saturday

Boys Basketball

VPL Semifinals
STAB 68, St. Christopher's 54     Nixon - 24 pts, 11 rebs
Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 43

Region 3A West
  Championship
Spotswood 69, Northside 57
  Consolation
Heritage 57, Western Albemarle 55

Girls Basketball

Region 4A West Consolation
Carroll County 71, Charlottesville 42    Ragland - 17 pts

Region 3A East Championship
Hopewell 54, Culpeper 47

Region 1A East Semifinals
Surry County 67, Riverheads 46       Garcia - 10 pts
Appomattox Regional 49, Cumberland 26

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.