Central Virginia Leaders Look to Bring More Money to Counties

Central Virginia leaders are looking for new ways to bring more money to counties in the region.

Steve Moret, the president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, met with leaders ranging from Orange County to Louisa County Friday. He is making an effort to find the best economic plan for every region of Virginia.

Moret was recently hired as the president and CEO. Some of the goals he's set for the next few years include bringing at least 25,000 jobs across the state, growing small county population, and encouraging small business in Virginia.

Moret says Charlottesville is a major player in those goals.

“We want Virginia to once again be one of the growth leaders of the south and in the county. We want to ensure every region in Virginia participates in that growth. We want to get our national business climate rankings back to the top where we used to be in 2009,” Moret said.

Moret says he also wants to see collaboration between neighboring counties in improving individual economies.

He also toured the University of Virginia Research Park Friday afternoon. Moret says the area is ideal for businesses to set up shop and start bringing in jobs for Albemarle county.

Moret plans to revisit the area next month.