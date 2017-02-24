2017 General Assembly Session Coming to an End

State lawmakers are wrapping up their work in Richmond as the 2017 session of the General Assembly comes to a close.



Legislators are voting on a handful of remaining bills, as well as the state budget. They have worked on resolving differences between versions of bills in the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate.



The Republican-majority General Assembly and Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe struck a deal to include pay raises for different types of state workers.



“When we came down here, as Democrats, we were working to make sure that we created more jobs, more economic opportunity, and ensure that Virginians get a raise,” said 57th District Delegate David Toscano (D).



“Very pleased, obviously, no tax increases. We removed almost all of the fees that Governor McAuliffe put in,” said 66th District Delegate M. Kirk Cox (R).



The budget is expected to include pay raises for teachers, college faculty and police.



The priority, though, has been on Virginia State Police and the Capitol Police Department. Both forces have seen a steady stream of officers leave, often citing the pay rate as their reason. Officials say newly-trained troopers frequently leave for higher salaries in other state agencies or they leave Virginia.



GOP leaders say they're happy reform measures are moving forward when it comes to ensuring there's less waste, fraud, and abuse in Virginia's Medicaid program.



Members of the House were still on the floor examining various pieces of legislation late Friday afternoon. There's about a dozen outstanding bills and lawmakers hope to finalize the wording Saturday morning.

The state Senate is expected to resume work Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and the House is set to meet again at 10 a.m.