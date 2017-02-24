New Section of Hillsdale Drive Opens

If you commute in the Charlottesville-Albemarle county area, some good news could be on the way.

A new section of Hillsdale Drive is set to open Friday off of Hydraulic Road.

When NBC29 came out to Hillsdale earlier Friday afternoon there was a lot of confusion as to when the road was opening or if it was even opening at all, but the city says the road will open at some point Friday night.

It’s part of the Hillsdale Drive project that will eventually get cars from Hydraulic Road to Route 29. Construction crews have been working on just a small section of it.

The city says hopefully the new road will ease drivers frustrations with traffic and make getting to businesses easier.

"This will create an additional north-south corridor for local traffic and it should ease up some of the traffic congestion there around 29 where people get kind of frustrated. This should give people a different way to get north and south in that area,” said Miriam Dickler, the city of Charlottesville communications director.

On Monday a section of the connector road will be closed from India Road to Zan Road.

NBC29 also talked to some business owners who say the construction has been a little frustrating, but will be great when it's complete.

The entire project is set to finish in October.