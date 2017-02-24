Warm Virginia Weather Hurting Businesses in Central Virginia

As people in central Virginia enjoy an early taste of spring and summer, others are losing cash.

The unseasonably warm weather has cost a few businesses in Charlottesville more than just money - businesses have wasted merchandise taking up space and some have to lay off employees.

The unseasonably warm weather is a surprise to Charlottesville and to employees at Martin Hardware.

"We had stocked up with over 2,000 snow shovels and piles and piles of snow melt which at this point, we still have,” said Timothy Crickenberger with Martin Hardware.

Crickenberger says winter is supposed to be the busiest time of year, but the heat is costing the store hundreds of dollars.

"Usually winter time is a busy time of year when we do have the snow shovels and ice melt and that's a big part of that business,” Crickenberger explained.

Danny Boone with Boone's Lawn Service says plowing snow is his specialty.

"We do a lot of VDOT. We clean roadways and things like that for them and we also do residential and businesses. This year, most of our equipment has been taking a break,” Boone said.

He says the lack of snow has meant a lack of work, leading to a need for less employees.

“I've had to lay some people off. I've got drivers that depend on it and pick up extra money when snow falls and this year, they've only been out one time,” Boone explained.

Boone hopes March promises colder weather

"Hopefully March turns cold and we get some snow before the spring gets here,” Boone said.

Boone's Lawn Service is offering landscaping and tree cutting now unless the weather cools dramatically.

Martin Hardware has gardening tools as well as plenty of shovels.