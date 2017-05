A man who hired a hit man to kill his girlfriend is set to die this spring.

A Rockingham County judge set April 25 as the execution date for Ivan Teleguz.

A judge sentenced the Ukrainian native to death in 2006.

In October 2016, the Supreme Court decided not to review Teleguz’s case.

Teleguz's conviction stems from the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Sipe.

Teleguz will face the death penalty despite two key prosecution witnesses recanting their testimony after the trial.