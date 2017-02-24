5th District Congressman Tom Garrett Releases Town Hall Schedule

Press Release from the Office of Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Less than two months into the 115th Congress, Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett has held two open Facebook live town halls and one Facebook live town hall specifically for local elected officials.

With 21 counties, two major cities, over 700,000 constituents, and a geographical area reaching 10,000 plus square miles comprising the Fifth District, the online platform has proven to be the most inclusive way to engage constituents throughout the district as those three events alone have reached 92,500 people with 26,400 views and over 9,000 comments.

To build on this outreach, Congressman Tom Garrett released the following dates for two additional town halls that will be in person. Details are as follows:

Charlottesville, Virginia on March 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Moneta, Virginia on May 9, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Further details regarding specific locations will be released once host site coordination has been finalized.