School Board to Issue Reimbursement for Belongings Lost in I-64 Bus Fire

Albemarle County Public Schools is reimbursing students and coaches who lost belongings in a bus fire on Interstate 64 last month.

Members of the Monticello High School swim team lost personal items when the school bus they were on caught fire on the way to a swim meet in Bridegwater.

Virginia State Police say the school bus started smoking around 5 p.m. Friday, January 13, on Interstate 64. The driver, three coaches, and 23 students all escaped without injury.

“It's unfortunate that this happened, but the great news is the bus driver, the coaches, and the kids handled it so perfectly well. it's amazing they got off the bus very timely, and as I am given to understand of how it happened that night, they needed to leave the bus very quickly. The bus was consumed very, very rapidly," said Chief Operating Officer Dean Tistadt.

The Albemarle County School Board voted Thursday, February 23, to move forward with a reimbursement totaling a little less than $20,000. The board has an annual reserve that it can use for unexpected expenses.

Officials say insurance coverage was not an option in this incident, because the items are owned by a third party.

The school division says the students and coaches did as they were told: they evacuated quickly, leaving their personal belongings behind and everyone got out safely.

Tistadt says if the students had tried to grab all their personal items, they could have risked their lives.

The families are expected to receive their checks next week, though not every student needed to be reimbursed.