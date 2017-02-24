Old Albemarle County School Celebrates Completion of New Upgrades

Red Hill Elementary School students, teachers, and others gathered outside the school

One of the oldest schools in Albemarle County now has the newest gear and gadgets.

Red Hill Elementary School is the latest school to be modernized by the county, and teachers say it is changing the way students learn.

“We weren't doing as many things on the computers. We were using them to check out and do research, but now we are doing like WebQuests,” said student Camden.

Friday, the elementary school brought together generations of students to celebrate the future of learning.

“Because it’s such a community school we have generations of families with children who are still attending here,” said Red Hill Elementary School Principal Art Stow.

“It's great to see how it feels like a community, because it did when we were coming here, as well. And that's just a really good feeling,” said former student Kathy Woodson.

The school wrapped up renovations over the summer, and was granted funds to make other upgrades.

“Now we have one of the most well-equipped, beautiful libraries I think in all of Albemarle County,” Stow boasted.

The project cost about $2.5 million, and renovated over 20,000 square feet of the school.

“The biggest impact I've seen is really how it changes how we teach,” said the principal.

Red Hill School first opened its doors in 1905, and had been a high school until the 1950s.