Embezzlement Case Against Peaceable Farm Owner Delayed

The embezzlement case against the owner of Peaceable Farm has hit another delay.

Orange Circuit Court was expecting to take up some pretrial motions Friday, February 24, in the case against Anne Goland (aka Anne Shumate Williams).

Authorities believe Goland took money from an animal rescue nonprofit operation, and have charged her with 13 counts of embezzlement.

The defense had filed five motions for the court to argue Friday morning, but Judge Daniel R. Bouton didn’t get to hear Goland’s attorneys present them. The reason being Goland had fired her legal team Thursday night.

Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell says Goland was first represented by Tom Purcell, who brought in Michael HuYoung to handle the financial part of the case.

According the prosecutor, Goland fired Purcell and hired John Zwerling, who asked HuYoung to remain on the case. Goland fired Zwerling as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, HuYoung has put in a request to the court to be withdrawn from the embezzlement case.

Judge Bouton told Goland he will not let her use this as a delay tactic.

"It's very important for you [Goland] to understand that you're not going to be able to manipulate the court," said Bouton in court.

The defendant is now scheduled to be back in court with a new attorney on April 3.

Goland is also facing 27 charges of animal cruelty.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid at Peaceable Farm on October 19, 2015, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. Goland surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats and 7 dogs over the course of a few days. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

Zwerling currently still represents Goland in the animal cruelty case, which is scheduled to have a hearing in Orange General District Court on March 31.

Goland has been out on bond for the embezzlement charges since April 2016. She was also granted bond on the animal cruelty charges in November of 2015.