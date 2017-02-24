Albemarle, Charlottesville Drug Program Offering Treatment Over Jail

A drug program is helping people in the greater Charlottesville area stay out of jail and turn their lives around.

The Albemarle County,Charlottesville Adult Drug Court gives felons a second chance at life by allowing them to participate in the program instead of serving their jail sentence.

“It's a year-long program for felons that addresses substance abuse issues along with criminal proceedings,” said Drug Court Coordinator Susan Morrow.

It may seem like the easy choice, but for one man who graduated five years ago - it was a hard decision that paid off in the long run.

Mark Carter is the pastor at Grace Evolution Church in Charlottesville. About 6 years ago Carter was looking at a very different future: “I had a distribution charge, two distribution charges, which were looking at 10 years each. Plus the rest of my record, I was looking at 40-something years.”

Facing many years behind bars, Carter was given a choice.

“They said, 'they'll offer you drug court for a year, or they're going to try to prosecute you for these other years.’ And I was like, 'hmm let me think about that.' That's crazy, right?” Carter said.

The program is no easy out, and the requirements for graduation are hefty.

“You have to be in drug court for at least 12 months, you have to have had at least seven months with no positive drug tests. We do random drug testing a minimum of twice a week the whole time participants are in the program,” Morrow explained.

Morrow added, “You have to have completed a plan with Region Ten. You have to be employed full time, attending community support groups each week.”

Five years after graduating, Carter is now helping others overcome their pasts and look towards the future.

“I made a decision, committed myself to it, then I followed through. I just didn't give up,” said the pastor.

Drug Court meets each week, but graduation happens on the last Thursday of each month for participants that qualify in Charlottesville Circuit Court.