Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:



Charlottesville, Va – The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire under construction in the 700 block of Franklin Street.



Units received the call at 3:37 am. First arriving units made it on scene minutes later and found a window air conditioning unit on fire.



The fire was quickly extinguished and companies were put in service 18 minutes later.



One engine company and the fire marshall remained on scene for investigation.



Four engine companies, two aerial units, one medic unit and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.



The fire originated in a baseboard heater in the living space of the building. The exact cause is under investigation by the Charlottesville Fire Marshall.



Fire Prevention for Baseboard Heaters



Placing objects too close to the baseboard heater isn't just a problem for air flow, but it's a potential fire hazard if those objects or furniture pieces are potentially flammable under enough heat.



If you have a drapery hung near your heater, make sure it will not be close enough to touch the heater.