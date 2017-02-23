Albemarle Co. High School Student Running for School Board Seat

A high school student from Albemarle County says he feels the Albemarle County School Board doesn't reflect what students and teachers are actually experiencing in the classroom, so he's decided to do something about it.

Seventeen-year-old Julian Waters is running for a seat on the school board. Although he’s young and inexperienced, he says that helps him relate to the students for whom he would be making policy.

He advocates a relatively hands-off approach from the school board, allowing students and teachers to make more of their own decisions.

“I would advocate for a system where we have the ultimate goal. The ultimate vision of students need to be able to do this. This, and this but we don't set the standards for exactly how that happens,” Waters said.

Waters is running on a platform of increased flexibility for students and teachers that comes from his own experience when his Western Albemarle High School principal allowed him to start a model aviation club.

“That kind of open mindset totally transformed my high school experience,” Waters said.

He has done his homework on the district he's running to represent and against incumbent Graham Paige.

“The Meriweather area, the Holcomb area, down to Esmont, that sort of lower triangle of the county, that's all the Samuel Miller District,” Waters explained. “I think that we both have good, that we both have a fairly positive vision for the district. We both just… we have different directions we're coming from.”

Waters will turn 18 on September 4, so he will be eligible for the position before Election Day.

He plans on taking a gap year after graduation and then he will apply to the University of Virginia and Piedmont Virginia Community College so that he can remain on the board for the full four year term.