Thursday HS Basketball Scores & Highlights

Albemarle beat Wakefield 82-70 in the 5A North Semifinals Albemarle beat Wakefield 82-70 in the 5A North Semifinals
STAB beats St. Catherine's for LIS Championship STAB beats St. Catherine's for LIS Championship
Austin Katstra scored 26 points for the Patriots Austin Katstra scored 26 points for the Patriots

BOYS BASKETBALL

VIC Division I Semifinals
Miller 70, Virginia Episcopal 64
Blue Ridge 102, Carlisle 55

VIC Division II Semifinals
Hargrave Military 91, Covenant 40

DAC Semifinals
Tandem Friends 69, Wakefield County 58      Winky - 31 points

2A East Semifinals
Madison County 61, Amelia 56  OT
R.E. Lee 78, Bruton 45

3A West Semifinals
Northside 62, Western Albemarle 48
Spotswood 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 58

5A North Semifinals
Albemarle 82, Wakefield 70         Katstra - 26 points
Potomac 50, Potomac Falls 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LIS Championship
STAB 53, St. Catherine's 52      Winky - 22 points

2A East Semifinals
East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 63
Nottoway 43, George Mason 37

3A East Semifinals
Culpeper 55, Warhill 50
Hopewell 65, Tabb 29

