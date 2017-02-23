UVA Hosting Year Long Series on Diversity

The University of Virginia is hosting a year-long series on diversity, helping students, faculty, and staff understand what it means to be diverse. UVA's School of Engineering and Applied Science organized the event.

At Newcomb Hall Thursday, educator and researcher Joy Degruy talked about "Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome."

It relates to a traumatic loss within a racialized dynamic.

"You might have students who don't want to go to tutoring because they don't want to be seen going in or coming out, because they don't want to be seen to be "other than" or marginalized, or inferior to, right. There's a since of internalized bias that can happen," said John Gates, the associate dean.

The talk is part of the school of engineering's Excellence Through Diversity series. Next month's topic will be about stereotypes.