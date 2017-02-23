Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Changes in County’s Spending

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is one step closer to a final budget after their first work session Thursday afternoon.

Supervisors discussed the county's changes in spending money on public safety, public works, and parks and recreation.

They also discussed ways to save money on health insurance for county employees - one of the county's biggest and continually increasing expenses.

“It would seem like to me, that there's a need to have someone in HR that can really do a deep dive into analysis, in an analyst position,” said Chairwoman Diantha McKeel.

McKeel asked staff and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to consider this new human resources position in future budget talks.

She noted that it may not end up costing the county that much money to hire someone if that person ends up saving the county money on insurance costs.