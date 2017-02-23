Dual Status Youth Training Held in Augusta County

A training to help dual status youth was held in Augusta County Thursday

The people who fight to keep at risk children from turning to crime are going through an innovative training session in Augusta County. More than 40 people who are involved in the system are at the Augusta County Government Center for a two day program.

The program is being presented by the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice, a group out of Boston.

The goal is to give dual status youth, or juveniles who come into contact with both the child welfare and juvenile justice system, in the Shenandoah Valley a more positive life.

“We know that the systems are flawed and we know that the people involved in the systems are very concerned for the kids, for their families wanting to make sure their outcomes are good,” said James Madison University Representative Mieka Polanco.

John Tuell, executive director for the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice Systems, wants change. He says the Juvenile Justice System and Child Welfare System don't collaborate.

The challenge is targeting the children involved in both systems and specifically helping them.

“We can interrupt that trajectory of depth into the delinquency system. If we do it right, we can actually build cognitive skills for these youth so they can make better decisions,” Tuell said.

The program isn't just for detention centers.

“This is a real place where universities engaging with the community, universities engaging with things that are happening on the ground or that are impacting members in our community, is important to us,” said Polanco.

There have been visible differences in the communities that have started this collaboration.

“All the outcomes we would desire for kids in their families - more positive behavior in the community, more positive achievement in school, less delinquent behavior, more stability in the family home. This initiative is starting to produce those kinds of results,” Tuell said.

Six jurisdictions are taking part in the training and they will finish Friday, February 24.