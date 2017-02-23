UVA's Justin Anderson & Mike Scott Both Traded at NBA Trade Deadline

Former University of Virginia basketball stars Justin Anderson and Mike Scott were both traded at today's NBA trade deadline. Both trades are now official.

Justin Anderson was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of multi-player deal. The Mavericks acquired big-man Nerlens Noel in the deal for Andrew Bogut, Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick.



Anderson is averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season. He's in his second year in the NBA. Anderson was the 21st overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft.



Mike Scott was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash. Scott was averaging a career low 2.5 and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.

Scott missed the start of the season after undergoing several non-surgical procedures on this left knee. He still faces legal issues for his arrest on felony drug charges in Banks County two years ago.

Scott is in his fifth season in the NBA averaging a career 7.1 points and three rebounds per game.