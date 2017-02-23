Quantcast

Indivisible Charlottesville Organizes Citizens Summons for Tom Garrett

Posted: Updated:
Citizens summons held by Indivisible Charlottesville on the Downtown Mall Citizens summons held by Indivisible Charlottesville on the Downtown Mall
David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People gathered on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall this Thursday afternoon demanding a call to action for 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R).

Indivisible Charlottesville held a citizens summons, requesting Garrett be present at a town hall meeting taking place Sunday, February 26.

Members say they have a series of questions and concerns Garrett has yet to answer at any of his events.

“Congressman Garrett has so far refused to hold an in person town hall. He held a couple Facebook Live events the other week which let him hide behind a webcam and pick the questions he wants to answer,” said David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville.

NBC29 spoke to officials at Garrett's office who say he does not plan on attending Sunday’s town hall meeting.

Garrett is organizing a different town hall meeting in the next few weeks.

