OneVirginia2021 Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Lawsuit

A nonpartisan group fighting for redistricting in the commonwealth is using a new way to fund its legal fight.

OneVirginia2021 is raising money online through the platform CrowdJustice.

The campaign's goal was originally set for $5,000, but has been raised to $20,000.

The group is backing a lawsuit asking to have 11 different Virginia House of Delegates and Senate districts be redrawn.

OneVirginia2021 says some districts were drawn to create a favorable outcome for certain elected officials.

This year, the General Assembly failed to pass any redistricting reform measures.