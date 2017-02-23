Crews at Monticello Renovating Sally Hemmings Living Quarters

Crews at Monticello are digging up more about a woman who lived on the plantation, famous for her relationship with President Thomas Jefferson.

Employees at Monticello believe Sally Hemmings was Thomas Jefferson's mistress and are now renovating her living quarters.

The Hemmings family were enslaved workers there in the early 1800s, and caretakers at Monticello turned Hemming's living quarters into a men's restroom in 1941.

Up until two months ago, tile and bathroom stalls covered things up. Now Monticello officials are making an effort to showcase the areas where enslaved people worked and lived.

Historians say Hemming's story is crucial to the history of Monticello and Jefferson himself.

"We think it's really important to restore a space where she and her children lived to help tell a story that's more about her. Specifically to understand who she was as a person, to know something about her life, to understand something about her children," said Gary Sandling, Monticello's vice-president of visitor programs and visitor services.

Hemmings's living space will be recreated with dresses, utensils, and items she would have used while living at Monticello.

The complete restoration of the area is anticipated to be completed by spring of 2018.